Ella Simpson completes the perfect race to win the under-23 national road championship at the Road Nats

By David Brehaut
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Mia Haydon (second), Ella Simpson (first) and Hannah Seeliger (third) led home the field in the under 23 women's road race. Picture by Adam Trafford

ELLA Simpson had much to be proud of in her under-23 road race title-winning ride, keeping up with some of Australia's most experienced riders to finish with the chasing pack, just 31 seconds behind winner Brodie Chapman.

