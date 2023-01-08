ELLA Simpson had much to be proud of in her under-23 road race title-winning ride, keeping up with some of Australia's most experienced riders to finish with the chasing pack, just 31 seconds behind winner Brodie Chapman.
Simpson produced the goods holding her nerve and refusing to get ahead of herself when the title beckoned.
"I knew I had to be patient, just make sure I made that front split, then taking in enough fluids and nutrition to be there at the end of the day," she said. "I had it in my legs, so I was just stoked to be there at the end."
Simpson said her focus was never once on the under-23 title, preferring to stick with the top rides all the way.
"I just believed in myself, everyone who starts the race does their best and believes they are a chance to win. Knowing I had a team there to support me, I was just there to do my best.
"I've worked really hard for this. It's my first national road race so to be able to take the jersey is amazing. I'm ecstatic and I can't want for the year ahead."
The national championships continue on Monday with the first of two days of time trials in the Federation University Mt Helen campus precinct where the under-19 men and women will take centre stage along with club teams. The under-23 and elite riders will ride for medals on Tuesday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
