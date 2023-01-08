The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Tactically perfect Plapp goes back-to-back in elite road race in Buninyong

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Plapp gives the victory salute. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Lucas Plapp has ridden himself into rare company after capturing a second consecutive AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's road race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.