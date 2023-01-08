Lucas Plapp has ridden himself into rare company after capturing a second consecutive AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's road race.
The 22-year-old defied heat, Australia's toughest road course and a world class field - the best the event has seen in many years - on Sunday to retain the green and gold jersey for another year.
"It was the most amazing year in 2022 wearing the jersey in Europe. It really did mean a lot to me."
He won his first road race gold medal with a move in the second last lap of the 185.6km event.
This time the Victoria waited much later, getting a winning break in the last 3km.
Plapp said he was conscious that with the quality of the riders in contention, an early move might not be successful as it was last year.
While the winning margin was only three seconds, Plapp had the race in his keeping a long way from the line - having time to sit up and bow to the crowd as he was welcomed by the chequered flag.
Veteran Simon Clarke was second, with Michael Matthews marking his long absence from the nationals with a third.
Plapp said it was a huge thrill to emulate Cameron Meyer as a back-to-back winner of the event.
He said Meyer was his idol as a youngster and the reason he had taken up track and road racing.
Meyer won in 2020 and 2021 before handing over the baton to Plapp.
While there have been other two-time winners, Meyer and Plapp are the only two to take out two championships in a row in the modern era.
Ararat's Lucas Hamilton was one of the hard luck stories of the day.
He finished a close eighth, but did have to overcome a fall after which he was forced to change bikes.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
