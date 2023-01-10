BALLARAT'S Zoe Hives freely admits the nerves kicked in when she was closing in on a win in the opening Australian Open qualifying round against France's Harmony Tan.
But she also knows there will be no time for nerves on Wednesday morning when she takes the court in her second round clash against a youngster already well acquainted with the courts in Melbourne.
Hives will meet Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the second round of qualifying. She is an opponent Hives knows well having met in doubles previously.
The 17-year-old left-hander from Andorra is seen as one of the best young prospects in the game, having won the Australian Open as a junior in 2020 and making her debut on the senior circuit last season, already improving her ranking to 156 in the world.
"It all comes back to what their strengths are, whether they are strong on the forehand or the backhand, then whether they are right handed or left handed," Hives said.
"I'm going to do some work this evening (Tuesday) on what she brings. I'll see which side to target. I know that the serve can be difficult to return sometimes depending on how much they swing it."
Hives is slowly returning to her best form, getting a few games in at Ballarat before pulling out of the final with an abdominal injury. She tweaked another part of her abdominal just prior to the United Cup and admits she would have loved a little more preparation time
"I've played the last two events due to my protected ranking expiring so it's been important to get as many ranking points as I can," she said.
"I probably would have liked a bit more preparation, but it's now or never. To have gotten through one match now, and have another opportunity to continue on, it's amazing.
"I now know that no matter what happens I'm going to go into a big training block at the end of this tournament and I'll have a ranking again thanks to the win on Monday."
She says she is confident she has the ability to match it with the best, it's now a matter of maintaining fitness.
"I wasn't really ready for Wimbledon last year, but I managed to qualify, so I'm looking at seeing how I go here and I hope that in a few months time I'll be ready," she said.
"The tennis is there, but there is a whole lot more than playing a match here and there. You've got to be ready to play week-in, week-out, you've got to be prepared for the travel and I know I'm just not quite there yet.
"But it's a good thing the protective ranking has run out because I know that I have to put my head down and get to work."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.