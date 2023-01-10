The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

RoadNats: Jay Vine takes time trial gold as he looks to WorldTour's biggest races

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Vine beaming after becoming a national champion. Pictures by Adam Trafford

The meteoric rise of Canberra rider Jay Vine has taken another major leap forward in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.