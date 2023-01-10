The meteoric rise of Canberra rider Jay Vine has taken another major leap forward in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.
In just his third year as a professional, Vine claimed his first national title in the elite men's time trial on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old produced something special on the Mt Helen circuit to deny Luke Durbridge a fifth gold medal in the event by 2.72 seconds.
For Durbridge, it was a third silver medal in as many years.
"To already wear green and gold in my third year, I'm ecstatic," Vine said.
"It was an ambition, but to come so quickly... it feels incredible."
Vine, who is best known as a climber, made the cycling world sit and take notice last year when he won two stages of the Vuelta a Espana - one of the WorldTour's three grand tours along with the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.
Vine said his major goals down the track would come in the grand tours.
With these races mid-year, Vine said he had gone into the nationals underdone, with his preparation impacting his chances in Sunday's road race.
He said this made the time trial victory all the more satisfying as he embarked on his first year with UAE Team Emirates - one of the highest profile teams on the WorldTour.
Durbridge expressed disappointment with missing out on another time trial title.
"It's bittersweet to be so close."
