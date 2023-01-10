WHATEVER happens on court this season, the Ballarat Miners can be assured that one of the heart and soul players of the club will be their corner all the way.
The Miners have announced the resigning of forward Jordan Lingard as the roster comes together ahead of the NBL1 South season.
Lingard first hit the court for the Miners in 2019 and is now considered very much a local product.
"Ballarat has been my home for the last five years," he said.
"I have been welcomed and supported amazingly by not only the organisation but also the community of Ballarat so it was a no-brainer when I was asked to return."
Each off-season Lingard returns to his home club Colac Kookas in the CBL where he began his season strongly averaging 23 points a game before going down with a serious ankle injury.
It is hoped he will be back on court by the start of the NBL1 South season in April.
"After my ankle injury I have been rehabbing and working on my fitness the best I can to stay in shape for when I am cleared to return to full training," Lingard said.
Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland said he was pleased to have Lingard returning.
"Jordan proved himself to be an invaluable contributor last season and I'm looking forward to him expanding on that role while also providing veteran leadership," Sunderland said.
"The intangibles he brings along with his no-fuss team-first attitude will help our incoming players settle quickly."
Lingard averaged 14 mins, 3 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Miners in 2022, earning numerous starting five opportunities and was seen as one of the few players that continued their form right throughout what ended up being a difficult 2022 season after a positive start.
Ballarat Miners Elite Teams Committee Member Matt Sheehan said the signature of Lingard was a priority for the club.
"Jordan returning was a priority for us, he is a great player and person who has made Ballarat home and we are so pleased to have him here," he said.
"It's obvious that Jordan is a fan favourite on the court and in the community and we can't wait to see what he can achieve this year".
Lingard joins Nic Pozoglou, Zac Dunmore and import Tyler Rudolph for the men's team with more announcements to come.
