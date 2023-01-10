Swans mid the latest to join BFNL exodus

Ballarat winger Jack Blackburn has signed for Barwon Heads, becoming the fourth player to leave the Ballarat Football Netball League for the club this off-season.
Blackburn, 27, departs after 87 senior games across seven seasons with the Swans.
"Obviously it was a tough decision to leave Ballarat, but I love the lifestyle down this way and with the family here now, I felt it was a great time and opportunity to join Barwon Heads," he said.
Blackburn averaged 15.5 disposals a game last season, as well as 4.9 marks and 2.6 score involvements.
He gained a reputation as the Swans' saviour in 2022, twice kicking goals in the final minute to lead his side to come-from-behind wins.
The midfielder adds to a Ballarat departures list that includes Jake Dunne (Learmonth), Aiden Domic (Buninyong) and Austin McPherson (Carngham-Linton).
The losses are offset by the signing of former Collingwood VFL utility and GWV Rebels best and fairest Callan Wellings, as the Swans eye a premiership tilt under new coach Chris Maple.
Blackburn will be surrounded by plenty of familiar faces at Barwon Heads with former Bacchus Marsh duo Harrison King and Ryley Stuhldreier and North Ballarat's Charlie Perks, who have all signed for the Bellarine Football League club this summer.
King finished fifth in last year's Henderson Medal count after a season that saw him average 22.21 disposals, 5.3 tackles and 4.1 inside 50s a game.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
