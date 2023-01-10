The Courier
Ballarat midfielder becomes latest Ballarat Football Netball League player to sign with Barwon Heads

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 9:33am
Swans mid the latest to join BFNL exodus

Ballarat winger Jack Blackburn has signed for Barwon Heads, becoming the fourth player to leave the Ballarat Football Netball League for the club this off-season.

