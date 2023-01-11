BALLARAT'S Zoe Hives is out of the Australian Open, losing in the second round of qualifying against one of the game's rising stars.
Hives was outclassed on a hot Kia Arena on Wednesday afternoon in the second round of qualifying, losing 6-1 6-1 to Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, a youngster very much on the rise.
The 17-year-old left-hander showed poise beyond her years, using her greater reach and strength on serve to run the plucky Australian off her legs.
Jimenez Kasintseva, despite being of such a young age and yet to reach a main draw of a Grand Slam, knows the blue courts at Melbourne Park well having taken out the Australian Open junior event in 2020.
She will now face German Eva Lys for a place in the main draw. Lys, was also an impressive winner on Wednesday, defeating Romania's Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik 6-4 6-1.
For Hives, while the main draw hopes have ended for this year, 2023 promises to be the year that she makes her true comeback to the sport after three years dogged by illness and injury.
Speaking to The Courier this week, the 26-year-old revealed win or lose, she was prepared for a long training block before she embarks on what she hopes will be her proper comeback to the sport throughout the European summer.
In February, her protected ranking of 142 runs out meaning she will essentially have to start again. As of today, her official ranking is 770 which will mean she will be forced early days to focus on smaller events, in a hope of building up enough ranking points to earn opportunities at major tournaments.
She said Monday's win will enable her to gain some valuable points which could give her a chance to kick the season off on a positive note.
"I now know that no matter what happens I'm going to go into a big training block at the end of this tournament and I'll have a ranking again thanks to the win on Monday," she said.
"The tennis is there, but there is a whole lot more than playing a match here and there. You've got to be ready to play week-in, week-out, you've got to be prepared for the travel and I know I'm just not quite there yet.
"But it's a good thing the protective ranking has run out because I know that I have to put my head down and get to work, really like starting all over again."
