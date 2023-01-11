The Courier
BCA 2023: Golden Point under pressure to keep season alive | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 12 2023 - 8:52pm, first published January 11 2023 - 9:00pm
Josh White and Golden Point had a tough return from the Ballarat Cricket Association's holiday break, dismissed for 63. Picture by Luke Hemer

Having lost two games in a row, Golden Point finds itself at a crossroads in its defence of the Ballarat Cricket Association premiership.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

