Broo Pty Ltd sells BWEZ land back to Development Victoria, cans venue plans

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 13 2023 - 5:30am
A rendering of the proposed outdoor venue at BWEZ. File picture

The foray of a Mildura-based brewery into Ballarat has seemingly come to an end, as a key parcel of land in the Ballarat West Employment Zone is reacquired by Development Victoria.

Journalist

