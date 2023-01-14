The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Business

Freight Bar changes hands, new owners excited to begin

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alistair and Charmaine Jarvis are looking to revitalise the interior of Freight Bar. Picture by Adam Trafford

The new owners of Mair Street's Freight Bar say they are excited to develop the space for functions and offer a refreshing take on hospitality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.