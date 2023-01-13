North Ballarat star earns VFL deal after stellar season

Jack Riding's stocks continue to rise, with the homegrown North Ballarat star signing his maiden VFL contract after impressing in pre-season with Werribee.
The 22-year-old was invited to the club's trial day last year after a breakthrough 2022 season that saw him crowned the Roosters' best and fairest and earn a place in the Ballarat Football Netball League team of the year.
Riding kicked 37 goals from 16 games, while an average of 21.6 disposals and 4.5 tackles a game indicate his ability across the ground.
"Jack was identified by our recruiters and was invited to our trial day at the start of pre-season," Werribee football manager Mark Micallef said.
"He really impressed the coaching staff with his application and has quickly adapted to learning our style of play.
"He's got a nice left foot, is damaging forward of the play and around goal but also has the versatility to play a number of positions on the ground."
Riding will become the third Werribee player linked to the BFNL after Sebastopol signed Tigers pair Jay Dalhaus and Jesse Clark.
Dahlhaus, a lively small forward, played 14 games for Werribee last season, averaging 12.5 disposals and 1.2 goals per game.
Clark featured in three full games at Werribee before rupturing his ACL in round five. The defender is expected to miss the start of the new VFL and BFNL seasons.
Riding has taken an unconventional path to the VFL, having never played in the NAB League or underage state sides.
An accomplished cricketer, Riding stepped away from Geelong's Victorian Premier Cricket program this summer to focus on football.
It is the second season in a row that North Ballarat has seen its best players earn chances in the state league on the back of impressive BFNL performances.
Last year, Josh Chatfield (Footscray) and Riley Polkinghorne (Geelong) penned VFL deals after both being named in the 2021 BFNL team of the year.
Chatfield went on to play 11 games for the Bulldogs last season, kicking six goals, while Polkinghorne's season was hampered by injury, the midfielder limited to 13 games in the BFNL.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
