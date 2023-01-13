The Courier
Home/Video

BFNL 2023: North Ballarat best and fairest winner signs maiden VFL deal with Werribee

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat star earns VFL deal after stellar season

Jack Riding's stocks continue to rise, with the homegrown North Ballarat star signing his maiden VFL contract after impressing in pre-season with Werribee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.