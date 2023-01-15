The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Match Report

Leaders flex muscle in flawless day | BHBR Saturday Pennant Round 12 Review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
January 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Lovell of Sebastopol during his club's defeat to Ballarat.

Victoria and Ballarat have wrapped up round 12 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant in dominant fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.