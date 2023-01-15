Victoria and Ballarat have wrapped up round 12 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant in dominant fashion.
The top two sides both enjoyed clean sweep triumphs on Saturday to extend their lead over the rest of the competition.
Victoria went head-to-head with a fellow top-four side in Mt Xavier, coming away with a 107 (18) to 49 (0) victory.
Ballarat clinched its seventh win of the season with a gorgeous performance against sixth-placed Sebastopol, winning 92 (18) to 56 (0).
The win saw Ballarat increase the margin between itself and third-placed BMS, which overcame a valiant Buninyong 78 (12) to 66 (6).
Webbcona missed out a golden opportunity to sneak into the top four with a 67 (4) to 81 (14) defeat against Creswick, with the win lifting Creswick out of 10th place on the ladder.
Linton and Learmonth, who sit in the bottom half of the standings, put together one of the games of the season as Linton held on for a 74 (13) to 73 (5) nail-biting victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.