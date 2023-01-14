Western United heads to Ballarat for the first time this season, looking to keep its A-League Men championship defence alive against the Newcastle Jets on Sunday evening.
Sitting a point above bottom position, United has been made to rue defensive errors, conceding 23 goals from 11 games.
However, it isn't completely panic stations yet.
A 4-0 loss to Melbourne City at the weekend was a setback, but United has taken seven points from its past four matches.
United is also undefeated against the Newcastle Jets in its past four A-League Men games - including a 2-0 win at Mars Stadium last season, where defender Leo Lacroix scored a brace.
Lacroix has been emblematic of United's defensive struggles this year.
The European veteran conceded a horror own goal in the loss to City, his third in nine games this season, and almost scored a second in the second half.
"It's hard for me to say what's going on with the individual because I don't live with them; I don't see what they do day to day," United coach John Aloisi said.
"But it's plain and easy to see that certain individuals aren't at their best like they were last season, and Leo is one of them - he'll be open and honest about that.
"But we need to make sure that we get him back to a level that he was playing at last year. He showed what he is capable of doing; he showed that he can do it.
"So that's up to us, up to me, to help him through this bad period that he's going through in terms of his performances, and if we can do that, then we'll be a much better team."
In another blow for United's defence, fullback Ben Garuccio will miss six weeks with a calf injury he suffered against Melbourne City.
The Jets arrive as a side in a similar fight after a 2-0 loss to Macarthur at the weekend.
Arthur Papas' side has scored only once in their past five outings, leaving it ninth - one point clear of United.
"We're getting into good situations but just lacking a lot of belief in that last third of the ground ... we're so desperate to score a goal, and desperation can turn to anxiousness as well," Papas said.
"It's about being composed and believing in yourself when things aren't going well. That's for everyone.
"The players need to keep believing in themselves."
Sunday's match is the first of five Western United games in Ballarat this season.
The men's side plays three games at Mars Stadium, with clashes against the Perth Glory on March 8 and the Central Coast Mariners on April 7.
The women's side plays two games at Morshead Park in its inaugural season, taking on the Perth Glory on February 4 before welcoming the Newcastle Jets on February 8.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
