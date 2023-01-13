The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Illabarook bushfire: Fire under control south of Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grassfire which sparked near Illabarook, south of Ballarat, on Friday afternoon is now under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.