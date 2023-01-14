When the moment counted, Josh White stood tall, posting an unbeaten century to lead Golden Point to a 156-run win against Brown Hill and propel the reigning premier into the top four.
White closed the innings on 111, while valuable knocks from captain Josh Pegg (71) and Manny De Zoysa (39) saw the Pointies notch the highest one-day score by any side so far this season, 4-281.
Shashi Fernando (2-28) was the only mutliple wickettaker for the Bulls.
Brown Hill struggled to find any momentum in its chase with an ever-increasing run rate only creating more opportunities for their opponents.
Pointies quick Daniel McDonald was the main benefactor, taking 4-34 off his allotment, while Pegg carried over his form from the first innings, picking up 3-34.
Golden Point's superior percentage sees it leapfrog East Ballarat into fourth after the Hawks had the bye.
For the Bulls, the loss now sees them two wins off the pace.
Brown Hill 125 (D McDonald 4/34, J Pegg 3/35) def by Golden Point 4/281 (J White 111*, J Pegg 71, M De Zoysa 39)
Napoleons-Sebastopol has defended its spot in the top four, defeating contender Mt Clear by three wickets in a low-scoring affair.
All-rounder Janath Tissera starred for the hosts, top scoring with 35 to partner his 2-21 as Naps-Sebas celebrated its third-successive win.
Sending the Mounties into bat, Naps-Sebas couldn't have asked for a better start, last weekend's double hattrick hero Luke Corden (2-16) dismissing Matt Goonan with the first ball of the match before sending Tom Le Lievre packing three balls later.
Jack Jeffrey and captain Jarrod Burns steadied the ship, forming a 67-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 27.
Jeffrey (43) struggled to find partners before his departure left the Mounites in strife at 6-83.
Jonah Healey (2-10) cleaned up the tail with Mt Clear sinking to 120 all out in the 47th over.
At 3-16, Naps-Sebas' chase was in limbo before Tissera regained the momentum with his run-a-ball 35.
There were still nervy moments at 5-73 but middle-order contributions from Viraj Pushpakumara (23*) and Luke Corden (18) plastered over any cracks, Naps-Sebas reaching its target with 10 overs to spare.
Napoleons-Sebastopol 7-122 (J Tissera 35; Z Maple 2-8, JP Butler 2-18, G Trevenen 2-28) def Mt Clear 120 (J Jeffrey 43, JP Burns 27; D York 3-18, JF Healey 2-10, L Corden 2-16, J Tissera 2-21)
Wendouree ensured it stayed in touch with the minor premiership race, celebrating a fourth-straight win after a clinical bowling performance against Buninyong.
The Red Caps restricted to the Bunnies to just 8-100 off 50 overs - Tom Godson (3-23) the chief wickettaker - before needing only 17 overs to reach their target and hold on to second spot.
Cole Roscholler (32) top-scored in the chase, continuing on from a stringent performance with the ball that saw him take 2-12 off 10 overs.
After choosing to bat the Bunnies managed an inconspicuous start before the loss of 4-10 left them at a crossroads.
Rory Fisher (37) threatened a resurgence but his departure at 5-85 prompted the hosts to tighten the screws.
Wendouree kept its opponents to just 15 runs from the final 15 overs, seeing Buninyong end on its sixth total of 100 runs or below for the season.
The Red Caps wasted little time in their chase, Roscholler and Mat Begbie (25) sharing a 65-run opening stand before the former's departure.
Hudson Palmer (2-25) was Buninyong's lone multiple wickettaker as his side could do little else but play out the day.
Wendouree 3-101 (C Roscholler 32, MR Begbie 25, H Palmer 2-25) def Buninyong 8-100 (R Fisher 38, T Godson 3-23, C Roscholler 2-12, T Batters 2-22)
Darley's stars were at their best, sending their rivals yet another warning sign as they resigned Ballarat-Redan to a third-straight loss.
All-rounder Danza Hyatt (5-28) starred with the ball as the Lions rolled their opponents for 89 before Dilan Chandima (60 runs from 33 balls) guided his side to a nine-wicket win in the 11th over.
The opener's unbeaten knock included nine fours and two sixes and took him to 558 runs for the season from just eight innings.
Opting to bat, Ballarat-Redan soon found itself in trouble with captain Zac Jenkins (17) the only one in the top five to reach double figures.
Jack Gilbey (15) played a lone supporting role as the Two Swords found themselves suffocated by an accurate attack.
Opening bowler Madushanka Ekanaya impressed across two spells, finishing with figures of 2-9 off 6.4 overs.
Darley 1-93 (D Chandima 60*) def Ballarat-Redan 89 (DP Hyatt 5-28, M Ekanayaka 2-9)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
