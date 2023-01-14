The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Josh White century leads Golden Point to big win | Ballarat Cricket Association rd 12 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 14 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh White's century led Golden Point to an important win over Brown Hill in the Ballarat Cricket Association. Picture by Adam Trafford.

When the moment counted, Josh White stood tall, posting an unbeaten century to lead Golden Point to a 156-run win against Brown Hill and propel the reigning premier into the top four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.