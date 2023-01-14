The Courier's weekend in sport, Jan 14th

The weather could not have been better for sport across the Ballarat region this weekend, and The Courier was out and about capturing the action.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were amongst the action at the Division 1 Bowls clash between Ballarat and Sebastopol and at the Sebastopol Bowling Club.
There were also capturing all of the days play from the Division one BCA match between Brown Hill and Golden Point at Western Oval.
Have a look in the gallery above to see all of the action. Who can you spot?
