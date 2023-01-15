The Sebastopol Vikings have added another Ballarat City FC player to their ever-growing list with Patrick Karras joining the State League 3 North-West side.
Karras lands at the Vikings along with his former City FC teammates in Charlie King, Nedeljko Mitrovic and Nenad Mitrovic, who were unveiled as signings in December.
He returns to the Vikings following a one-season stint with City FC.
New Sebastopol Vikings manager Michael Busija was excited to have another classy player join his side.
"We're really looking forward to having him back at the club after his brief stint with City," Busija said.
"He was a pretty consistent performer for them last season. He was performing well week in, week out and is definitely going to prove a handy pickup for us."
Karras played 19 games for City FC in the 2022 NPL3 season, scoring three goals to finish in City FC's top-three goal scorers for the season.
"It is another exciting pickup for us. He brings a wealth of experience and lots of ability," Busija said.
"He is a really versatile player who can play wide or central and add a bit of polish as well."
Busija said Karras will travel back-and-forth from Melbourne for trainings and games.
New recruits in Karras, King and the Mitrovic brothers have brought plenty of belief to the new-look squad as it prepares for a strong 2023 season.
King was dubbed the biggest signing in Sebastopol's State League history by Busija, while the Mitrovic brothers will add some class and polish to the Vikings.
"After a bit of a disappointing end to the season last year there is certainly a lot of excitement building ahead of this season," Busija said.
"With the excitement comes expectations but I think that is a good thing. I know the players are coming here to perform and if they put in the work then the results will follow."
Busija said there was plenty of faith in the group from last season so to be able to add high-quality players to an already-strong outfit was an added bonus.
With players resuming pre-season training on Tuesday, Busija hinted that there was still one more signing to come for the on-the-rise club.
