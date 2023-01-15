The Courier
Pat Karras returns to Sebastopol Vikings after one-year City FC stint

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
Updated January 15 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Former Ballarat City FC player Patrick Karras is on the move to Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The Sebastopol Vikings have added another Ballarat City FC player to their ever-growing list with Patrick Karras joining the State League 3 North-West side.

