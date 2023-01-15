The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Updated

Mount Buninyong collapse: Ambulance helicopter called in with man in critical condition

By Gabrielle Hodson
January 15 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Ambulance Victoria air ambulance. File photo

UPDATE 5.45pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.