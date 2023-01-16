The Ballarat Miners have announced their second import for the 2023 NBL1 South season.
Jack Davidson is joining the Miners following four years playing NCAA Division III basketball with Wabash College.
Ballarat Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland was excited to have Davidson on board for the upcoming season.
"Jack has just come off a stellar and record-setting college career," Sunderland said.
"He automatically changes how we will play and will greatly affect how opposition teams will have to match up with us this season."
Sunderland said he was looking forward to having a player of Davidson's calibre join the team.
"What Jack was able to produce in college, game after game while being one of the sole focuses of opposition scouts says a lot about his IQ as well as his skill," he said.
The 185-centimetre guard averaged 25.5 points and three assists per game in his final collegiate season.
"I'm excited to compete at a high level in the NBL1 and play for a great organisation in the Ballarat Miners," Davidson said.
"I have never been to Australia, and this is a great opportunity for me to jump-start my professional career."
Davidson broke the all-time NCAA record for most shots made in a row from the free throw line with 95 in 2019.
The Indianapolis native was awarded the Jostens Trophy Award for the Most Outstanding NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Player in 2022.
Davidson finished his college career with Wabash as the college's all-time leading scorer with a total of 2442 points shooting 48.5% from the field and 87.2% from the free throw line.
Ballarat Miners Elite Teams Committee Chair Nathan Oldaker welcomed Davidson to the squad.
"We are pleased to welcome Jack to Australia and Ballarat," Oldaker said.
"Jack had an impressive college career and we are looking forward to seeing his skills on show at Selkirk Stadium".
Davidson is expected to arrive in Ballarat with fellow American Import Tyler Rudolph in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.