The Midlands Golf Club hosted 60 talented juniors on Tuesday for the 2023 Ballarat Junior Classic.
It was the second Ballarat-based tournament in a week for many competitors, following the Ballarat Junior Open held at Buninyong on January 11.
Mo Haintz of Mt Xavier Golf Club continued on his winning ways to be crowned Open Champion of the under-18 boys, while Molly O'Brien (Hamilton GC) and Georgia Schwartz (Medway GC) shared the title in under-18 girls.
