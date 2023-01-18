The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra
Preview

Infinite MMA's Alsop, Greenhalgh set for history-making Demolition fight night

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
January 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Alsop (left) and his partner Winnie Greenhalgh return to the cage in February. Pictures by Dog of War Photography

Infinite MMA boasts three fighters in the upcoming Demolition Fight Series, with two of them in Michael Alsop and Winnie Greenhalgh living under the same roof.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.