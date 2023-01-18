Infinite MMA boasts three fighters in the upcoming Demolition Fight Series, with two of them in Michael Alsop and Winnie Greenhalgh living under the same roof.
The couple will make their way to Sunshine for what will be an historic night for Ballarat-based gym Infinite MMA.
Alsop, the current Australian amateur bantamweight champion, is out to retain his title against Mal McDowell (5-2) and keep his unbeaten 4-0 record alive.
"People want to work their way up towards winning the title so they all have their eyes on me," Alsop said.
"It is a pretty cool feeling and something to be proud of in the future that's for sure."
Alsop has been expecting to go head-to-head against McDowell since his most recent triumph in late November.
"He's a really good all-round fighter. He's got good wrestling abilities, good jiu jitsu and good fighting abilities," Alsop said.
"He's not dominant in any one martial arts and his only losses have come against the top-two fighters in Australia so he'll be a strong match-up."
The February 25 bout is set to kick-start what will be a mammoth year for both Alsop and his partner Greenhalgh, with the pair hoping to go professional at the end of 2023.
While Alsop returns to the cage after three months, Greenhalgh has been forced to wait since September with the 25-year-old itching to return to action.
"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm really excited this time round. It has certainly been a while," Greenhalgh said.
"I've finally found an opponent and the title is on the line so it is a different sort of build-up."
Greenhalgh (3-0) matches up against Ashlinka Rachwalski (3-1-1) who had previously declined a bout with Greenhalgh.
The two will be fighting for the amateur strawweight title, which involves fighters between 48-52kg.
"She's more of a striker and grappler, she doesn't have much ground work," Greenhalgh said.
"It has felt like forever because I went through fight camp despite not having an opponent but to finally get an opponent is great."
Greenhalgh and Alsop will be competing in front of a sell-out crowd, with the Infinite MMA family ready to cheer on their home-grown stars.
"Everyone from Infinite is going to come down for the night. I think we've single-handedly sold-out the gym," Greenhalgh said.
"It's going to be an amazing atmosphere. It is so good having your own crowd behind you."
Greenhalgh said the journey over the past couple years has been special, let alone sharing it with her partner along the way.
"It is a magical feeling. I don't think you could ever get a night like it," Greenhalgh said.
"I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Alsop and Greenhalgh will represent Infinite MMA at Demolition Fight Series 9 on Saturday, February 25.
Fellow Infinite MMA member Harry Webb headlines the event.
