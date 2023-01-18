The Courier
Smiley face stick figure mowed onto Mount Emu at Chepstowe

By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:34pm
Some do it to make a statement, some while harvesting and most do it just to keep the grass down but the temptation for farmers to cut a little signal into their land when out on the tractor often crosses their mind.

