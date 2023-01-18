A weekly Justice of the Peace document signing station is now available at Ballarat Hospice Care's palliative care hub.
The free accessible service is open to the community every Tuesday as part of a trial to measure the demand for the signing station.
JP volunteer Jenny Dare, who was volunteering at Ballarat Hospice Care, thought a document signing station would be useful for patients and carers.
Ballarat Hospice Care welcomed the idea and it was suggested to open the service up to the public, given the service was not offered in Alfredton.
"One of the advantages we see about hospice is the palliative care hub is very easily accessible. There is parking and it's all one level," Ms Dare said.
"It's a very calm place, it's a very calm atmosphere so it's especially good for people when they are dealing with something stressful they need to work through.
"It's a really good environment. At the (Ballarat) police station for example you're standing at a counter with police officers talking to people, whereas people can come and see me and it's just us in a room."
A justice of the peace completes a range of important roles from certifying true copies of original documents and people's identities, to witnessing statutory declarations or affidavits.
Ms Dare said she could witness signatures on advanced care directives and nomination of a medical decision maker.
She said she became a JP after retiring more than two years ago and was looking to give back to the community.
"I saw a JP information session and I thought that would be a great way to give back to the community," Ms Dare said.
The document signing station is located at Ballarat Hospice Care palliative care hub, 1836 Sturt Street, Alfredton. It operates on Tuesdays from 12pm to 1pm.
No appointment is necessary.
