Ballarat Hospice Care offers Justice of the Peace service

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
January 19 2023 - 4:00am
Qualified Justice of the Peace volunteer Jenny Dare will be available at Ballarat Hospice Care's document signing station every Tuesday during a trial period. Picture by Adam Trafford

A weekly Justice of the Peace document signing station is now available at Ballarat Hospice Care's palliative care hub.

