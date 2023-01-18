Two people have collided in what is believed to be a T-bone crash at the corner of Rubicon Street and Talbot Street, Sebastopol.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a woman was assessed for minor injuries and as taken to hospital in a stable condition for observation.
The incident occurred about 2.30pm.
It is understood the driver of a Mitsubishi, a 21-year-old Learmonth woman, was on her way to an interview along Rubicon Street when she was hit by another driver in a Honda Jazz.
A nearby resident on the scene said she instantly emerged from her house after hearing a "loud bang".
"I freaked out and immediately when to check on whether they were both okay," she said.
The citizen said Rubicon Street was notorious for crashes describing Wednesday's accident as one of the "worst [she's] seen yet".
"A lot of people don't give way here," she said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.