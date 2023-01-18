Former Ballarat Miners and highly regarded NBL player coach Mark Leader has died.
The American-born Leader, who was 62, coached the Miners in the South East Australian Basketball League from 1997 to 2000.
He took on the Miners after a highly successful NBL playing career with North Melbourne and Geelong Supercats, and two years as an assistant coach at North Melbourne.
It was in Geelong where Leader left his greatest mark.
Leader returned to the Supercats in 2002 as head coach and in 2005 led them to SEABL east conference championship.
Geelong went onto win three SEABL titles in a row under Leader, as well as a national championship in 2006.
He retired from the Supercats role in 2010, but continued to be involved in the sport.
Leader won two NBL championships with the Giants in 1989 and 1994.
He was the first player to have four triple-doubles in the NBL.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
