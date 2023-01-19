The Courier
Nature Notes: Christmas Beetle numbers declining in the Ballarat region

By Roger Thomas
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
The gloss of this smooth, hard and metallic beetle is stunning and eye-catching.

The rather stunning beetle pictured here is a golden stag beetle, often called Christmas beetle because of its colouring and the time it appears.

