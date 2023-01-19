Fancy sitting with kangaroos while enjoying a picnic dinner or listening to live music with meerkats to relax at night?
Next Friday, the Ballarat Wildlife Park will open its doors after hours as part of a new twilight series over three nights.
'Twilight Fridays' will feature live acoustic music, sausage sizzle, face painting, a planned extended area to enjoy beer and wine, and animal presentations.
Ballarat Wildlife Park spokesperson Darren Collinson said the event was about being open after hours for people to come and visit at a nice time of a summer night.
"We are really looking forward to it. It's about that ambience and different mood of the night that people will enjoy," Mr Collinson said.
"People can come after work. It's a nice opportunity for people to finish work and relax."
Ballarat musicians Jesse Zahra and Kimi Fara will perform at the first 'Twilight Friday's event next week, brining a jazzy, fun vibe that will make visitors sway while enjoying their food and drink.
Ballarat's Luigi's Gelato will set up within the park, providing a gourmet range of ice cream.
Mr Collinson said the park's animals, including the meerkats and tigers, would be very happy to see 'Twilight Friday' visitors because they loved human interaction.
He said there would be no disruption to the animals, with park staff wanting people to enjoy themselves and the park and its spaces during the evening.
Money raised from the barbecue will go towards a new bird aviary following the birth of a black cockatoo and tawny frogmouth at the park three months ago.
The first event will be held from 5.45pm until 8.30pm on January 27. The dates for the next two sessions will be confirmed.
Visitors are invited to bring their own food (no BYO alcohol) as the cafe will be closed.
Tickets are now on sale and can be bought via the Ballarat Wildlife Park website. Yearly members can enter by presenting their membership at the ticket office on the night.
