Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Round 13 sees Sebastopol cause huge upset over unbeaten Victoria

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:00pm
Harley Taylor-Irwin of Creswick bowls in his side's win over Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford

IT had to happen at some point and for the first time all season, Victoria has gone down, losing by just one shot in a thriller against Sebastopol.

