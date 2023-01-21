IT had to happen at some point and for the first time all season, Victoria has gone down, losing by just one shot in a thriller against Sebastopol.
despite Victoria winning three of the four rinks, Sebastopol's Will Matthews spearheaded a strong 26-17 win over Noel Verlinden's team and with the other rinks all tight, it was enough for a thrilling 80-79 result.
The win will give Sebastopol enormous confidence despite an up and down season. It lifts it to 123, just nine points adrift of Mount Xavier and BMS with the supposed hardest match of the year now behind it.
For Victoria, it was probably the loss it needed to have. So dominant has it been, it would have been a disaster for the club had its first loss happened to have come in the finals. This gives it a chance to regroup with a run to the finals over the coming five weeks.
Capping off a bad day for the top two clubs, Ballarat also went down against a fired-up Webbcona who held on for a four-shot win.
After last week's shock defeat, Webbcona needed to bounce back hard and with win to both Zakk Stewart and Gary Johnson, it was enough to see them squeeze past Ballarat 77-73.
Creswick pushed itself away from the bottom rungs of the ladder with a hard-fought victory over Buninyong.
Travis Hedger's squad led the way for Creswick with a 32-12 win over Wayne Morgan, while Michael Booth also put together a solid 21 ends with a 27-19 win over Peter Aldred.
Mount Xavier has got itself back on the winners list and just in a knick of time, proving too strong for Learmonth.
After a run of poor results against top side, Mount Xavier needed to get the points to remain inside the top four on the ladder.
Strong wins to teams skippered by Phillip McGrath and Ray Bellingham proved the key to the victory, with Mount Xavier winning by 15 shots overall, 81-66.
In Friday night's encounter, BMS overcame a scare to score 14 valuable points against Linton and maintain its position inside the top four.
It was the team skippered by Ryan Bedggood that eventually proved the difference for the home side, with his squad defeating the team skippered by Craig Williams 30-10, giving BMS enough points to score a 12-shot win, 90-78.
Paul Tudorovic, Shaun O'Loughlin, Barry Clark, Brenton Coad 18 def Noel Sutherland, Craig Meade, Tim Beecham, Ian Warner 17; Kevin Coad, Marc Oswin, Wayne Lynch, Shaun Clark 20 def Gary Sheppard, Neil Morris, Alan Jones, Murray Gannon 14; Michael Curtis, Debbie Gorin, Sunni Haynes, Noel Verlinden 17 def by Kevin Lynch, Darren Meade, Rod Baker, Will Matthews 26; Donna Leeson, Stephen Britt, Craig Ford, Haig Varcoe 24 def Fred Reus, Ian Hedger, John Garvin, Paul Lovell 23
