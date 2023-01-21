The Courier
Ballarat in the 1960s to be featured in Max Harris' new book

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
Ballarat photographer Max Harris looks for advertisements in a 1960s edition of The Courier to include in his new book, Ballarat the Swingin 60's. Picture by Adam Trafford

Like many people living in Ballarat in the 1960s, Max Harris has very fond memories of the decade - from the Saturday night dances to driving laps of Sturt Street.

