Ballarat business owner Emma Beel shares her pathway to success

By James Couzens
January 22 2023 - 3:30am
Emma Beel shows the career pathway to satisfaction can be full of changes. Picture supplied.

As offers for 2023 tertiary courses continue, and young people weigh up their futures, the achievements of one micro-business owner illustrate there are multiple pathways to life success.

