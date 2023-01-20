The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Peak hour crash in Ballarat's CBD leaves three pedestrians with minor injuries

Adam Spencer
Alex Dalziel
By Adam Spencer, and Alex Dalziel
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three secondary school aged girls have escaped serious injury, after they were reportedly hit by a car following a collision at a busy Ballarat intersection on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.