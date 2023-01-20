Three secondary school aged girls have escaped serious injury, after they were reportedly hit by a car following a collision at a busy Ballarat intersection on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at the corner of Sturt Street and Grenville Streets just after 5pm.
The Courier understands one vehicle was rear-ended before colliding with the pedestrians.
The front end of one of the vehicles was crushed around a bollard.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the patients mainly suffered cuts and abrasions in the incident. They were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident also resulted in a bin and some outside dining chairs being destroyed and the intersection remains blocked while emergency crews clear the scene.
