AN unbroken 103-run stand between Jack Jeffrey and Thomas Le Lievre has led Mount Clear to a huge upset win over Darley, achieving the win in just over half a days play.
The match was earlier set up by a scintillating bowling display from the Mounties, with all five of their fornt line bowlers taking a wicket as Darley was routed for just 105.
Opening bowlers Jarrod Burns and Grant Trevenen led the way with three wickets each as Darley was rolled in just the 31st over.
But as is often the case with a Darley match, it doesn't matter what you are chasing, sometimes the bowling is just too good, as Buninyong found out the previous week.
And when Mount Clear opener Matt Goonan fell in the first over, there's no doubt there would have been a few jitters around the visitors camp.
But they need not have worried as the rock-sold Jeffrey teamed with his in-form number three Le Lievre to get Mount Clear home in just 21 overs.
Le Lievre was in a hurry, his 54 came off just 62 balls, while Jeffrey played the anchor with a classy unbeaten 38.
Darley's loss proved to be Wendouree's gain with the Red Caps closing the gap on the top of the ladder to just four points after what should have been an easy win over Ballarat-Redan.
The Red Caps got the job done chasing just 109 to win, but a crazy late collapse made the final margin a lot closer than it should have been.
At one point, Wendouree was cruising at 1-70 and then 2-90 with Ryan Simmonds comfortable at the crease, but his departure for 48 set about a mini-collapse as Wendouree lost four wickets for just 17 runs, to leave them still one short, six wickets down.
Ballarat-Redan's Jayden Hayes was the chief wrecker with 4-28, but there just wasn't enough runs on the board for the game to be seriously competitive.
Earlier, Wendouree's paceman Tom Batters proved unplayable early picking up three wickets, but it was spinner Brandon Weatherson who made sure Ballarat-Redan couldn't get a partnership together, picking up four wickets through the middle order in what was a disappointing batting display from the Two Swords.
With Darley having a bye in round 14, Wendouree could go top if it defeat's Brown Hill on Sunday.
Napoleons-Sebastopol had a comfortably win over Brown Hill, probably ending any chance Brown Hill had of making the finals in the process.
It was consistency, rather than dominance that won out for Naps-Sebas who controlled the innings beautifully all of its 50 overs at 244.
Most of the batting order got a start and all contributed in some way with Janath Tissera's 53 the top score in a solid knock all round.
In reply, Brown Hill never really got into gear after losing three quick wickets with only 18 on the board.
Despite Akila Lakshan's to go with his three wickets in an all round performance, he didn't have enough teammates comes with him, Brown Hill all out for 152, with the most meaningful partnership 25 for the final wicket.
East Ballarat did what it needed to do in comfortably defeating Buninyong.
Like Napoleons-Sebastopol's win over Brown Hill, it was consistency rather than individual brilliance that got East home, although some late order hitting from Tristan Dixon who made an unbeaten 76 off 67 balls lifted them to a strong total.
East's 7-249 always looked like it would be a stretch for Buninyong.
At one stage, Buninyong were 2-65 in the chase, but the run out of Grant Palmer for 26 started the collapse.
While opener Harrison Bond did his best to hold the innings together with a hard-fought 55, he had little help from teammates as Buninyong finished at 9-138 from its 50 over reply.
Hayden Walters the best of the East bowlers with 3-35 from his 10 overs.
Darley 105 (H Wickramasinghe 27, J Burns 3-25, G Trevenen 3-30) def by Mount Clear 1-107 (TL Le Lievre 54no, J Jeffrey 38no)
Buninyong 9-139 (H Bond 55, H Walters 3-35) def by East Ballarat 7-249 (T Dixon 76no, H Ganley 48, L Hodgins 34, M Tierney 3-63)
Brown Hill 152 (A Lakshan 67, D York 3-17) def by Naps-Sebas 244 (J Tissera 53, J Healey 44, M Sharma 34, A Lakshan 3-57)
Ballarat-Redan 108 (B Weatherson 4-15, T Batters 3-11) def by Wendouree 6-112 (R Simmonds 48, C Roscholler 36, J Hayes 4-28)
Darley Batting
D Chandima c JM Smith b G Trevenen 20
R Hoey b JP Burns 5
DP Hyatt b G Trevenen 11
HJ Killoran lbw b G Trevenen 0
H Wickramasinghe c JM Smith b L Payne 27
B Barnes c JM Smith b Z Maple 14
Dr Locke c G Trevenen b JP Burns 8
M Ekanayaka st JM Smith b Z Maple 1
B Longhurst c JM Smith b AJ George 7
A Pickett c AJ George b JP Burns 12
Da Locke not out 0
Extras 0
Total - 105 (Overs 30.2)
FOW: 10 (R Hoey) 26 (D Chandima) 30 (HJ Killoran) 41 (DP Hyatt) 77 (B Barnes) 77 (H Wickramasinghe) 82 (M Ekanayaka) 93 (Dr Locke) 101 (B Longhurst) 105 (A Pickett)
Mount Clear Bowling
G Trevenen 8.1-1-3-30
JP Burns 9.2-2-3-25
L Payne 5-3-1-13
Z Maple 5-1-2-23
AJ George 3-0-1-14
Mount Clear Batting
J Jeffrey not out 38
MD Goonan c B Barnes b M Ekanayaka 4
TL Le Lievre not out 54
Extras (nb 1, w 6, b 2, lb 2) 11
Total 1-107 (Overs 21.3)
Darley Bowling
M Ekanayaka 4-0-1-17
B Longhurts 4-0-0-21
Da Locke 3-0-0-15
D Chandima 4-0-0-15
DP Hyatt 2-0-0-10
H Wickramasinghe 3.3-1-0-15
East Ballarat Batting
L Hodgins c BJ Ryan b H Palmer 34
J Eyers c H Palmer b MB Tierney 24
H Ganley c H Palmer b MB Tierney 48
R Low c F Downs b MB Tierney 4
H Givvens c ? b E Giri 30
T Dixon not out 76
J Brown b E Giri 6
C Jerram c ? b F Downs 9
L Hodgson not out 5
Extras (nb 4, w 6, b 1, lb 2) 13
Total 7-249 (overs 50)
FOW: 64 (J Eyers) 64 (L Hodgins) 70 (R Low) 146 (H Givvens) 156 (H Ganley) 188 (J Brown) 212 (C Jerram)
Buninyong Bowling
N Schiemer 5-0-0-25
H Palmer 10-0-1-48
F Downs 9.2-1-40
C Palmer 3-0-0-9
MB Tierney 10-0-3-63
E Giri 10-3-2-31
S Mason 3-0-0-30
Buninyong Batting
BJ Ryan c J Eyers b L Hodgins 7
H Bond c J Eyers b H Walters 55
B Wells run out (J Eyers) 1
G Palmer run out (J Eyers) 26
F Downs c J Eyers b J Brown 7
C Palmer b J Brown 0
H Palmer lbw b H Walters 9
MB Tierney c J Nichols b H Walters 0
S Mason c J Eyers b H Givvens 8
E Giri not out 10
N Schiemer not out 4
Extras (nb 0, w 10, b 0, lb 1) 11
Total 9-138 (Overs 50)
FOW: 13 (BJ Ryan) 19 (B Wells) 65 (G Palmer) 94 (F Downs) 98 (C Palmer) 115 (H Bond) 115 (MB Tierney) 116 (H Palmer) 134 (S Mason)
East Ballarat Bowling
H Walters 10-2-3-35
L Hodgins 10-1-1-31
J Nichols 7-1-0-29
H Givvens 8-0-1-26
T Dixon 10-4-0-12
Naps-Sebas Batting
D Scott lbw b P Priyankara 1
S Dissanayaka c J Waller b T Bourke-Finn 16
J Tissera c A Lakshan b J Thomas 53
JF Healey c S Fernando b R Knowles 44
L Corden c J Waller b A Lakshan 32
C Hucker lbw b A Lakshan 19
V Pushpakumara c J Waller b A Lakshan 6
N Doonan c P Priyankara b S Fernando 10
M Sharma c S Fernando b P Priyankara 34
D Sexton c J Waller b S Fernando 0
D York not out 13
Extras (nb 2, w 13, b 0, lb 1) 16
Total 244 (Overs 49.5)
FOW: 13 (D Scott) 26 (S Dissanayaka) 93 (JF Healey) 141 (J Tissera) 174 (C Hucker) 175 (L Corden) 191 (V Pushpakumara) 210 (N Doonan) 210 (D Sexton) 244 (M Sharma)
Brown Hill Bowling
T Bourke-Finn 5-1-1-27
P Priyankara 7.5-1-2-36
F Hunt 4-0-0-24
J Thomas 10-0-1-51
R Knowles 6-0-1-26
A Lakshan 10-0-3-57
S Fernando 7-1-2-22
Brown Hill Batting
P Priyankara c D Sexton b L Corden 7
R Knowles run out (D York) 0
NF Porter c M Sharma b L Corden 4
A Lakshan lbw b JF Healey 67
K Dobell lbw b D York 7
F Hunt c D Sexton b D York 3
S Fernando st D Sexton b S Dissanayaka 3
N Cochrane c M Sharma b D York 24
J Thomas c C Hucker b V Pushpakumara 1
T Bourke-Finn c C Hucker b V Pushpakumara 13
J Waller not out 15
Extras (nb 1, w 6, b 0, lb 1) 8
Total 152 (Overs 40.1)
FOW: 0 (R Knowles) 9 (P Priyankara) 18 (NF Porter) 45 (K Dobell) 63 (F Hunt) 81 (S Fernando) 100 (A Lakshan) 110 (J Thomas) 127 (T Bourke-Finn) 152 (N Cochrane)
Naps-Sebas Bowling
L Corden 7-0-0-22
V Pushpakumara 10-4-2-30
S Dissanayaka 10-0-1-54
D York 5.1-1-3-17
Ballarat-Redan Batting
R Hind c HI Pyke b R Simmonds 23
Z Jenkins c HI Pyke b T Batters 7
J Hayes c AS McCafferty b T Batters 8
M Riding c MR Begbie b T Godson 2
N Hill c R Simmonds b T Godson 2
P O'Brien b B Weatherson 11
M Hayes lbw b B Weatherson 7
M Aikman st HI Pyke b B Weatherson 5
DA Carton not out 19
N Patrikeos c C Roscholler b B Weatherson 10
J Landwehr lbw b T Batters 1
Extras (nb 0, w 11, b 0, lb 2) 13
Total 108 (Overs 40.3)
FOW: 15 (Z Jenkins) 34 (J Hayes) 42 (M Riding) 47 (N Hill) 51 (R Hind) 71 (P O'Brien) 72 (M Hayes) 79 (M Aikman) 107 (N Patrikeos) 108 (J Landwehr)
Wendouree Bowling
AS McCafferty 6-0-0-21
T Batters 5.3-2-3-11
T Godson 10-3-2-27
R Simmonds 8-2-1-18
B Weatherson 7-1-4-15
Wendouree Batting
C Roscholler c DA Carton b J Hayes 36
MR Begbie c & b M Aikman 0
R Simmonds lbw b Z Jenkins 48
T Maple c Z Jenkins b J Hayes 1
LN Wood c M Aikman b J Hayes 3
L Brady not out 12
AS McCafferty c M Hayes b J Hayes 0
HI Pyke not out 5
Extras (nb 0, w 6, b 1, lb 0) 7
Total 6-112 (Overs 26.3)
FOW: 2 (MR Begbie) 70 (C Roscholler) 90 (R Simmonds) 90 (T Maple) 107 (LN Wood) 107 (AS McCafferty)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling
N Patrikeos 4-1-0-17
M Aikman 6-2-1-21
DA Carton 3-0-0-21
J Jayes 7-0-4-28
Z Jenkins 6.3-1-1-24
East Ballarat v Mount Clear
Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point
