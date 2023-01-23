The Courier
The Mallow Hotel gets purchased by Mornington couple

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
Nicole and Garth Healey, of the Mornington Peninsula, are the new owners of The Mallow Hotel. Picture by Adam Trafford

The soon-to-be owners of Skipton Street's The Mallow Hotel say they are looking to keep the same friendly atmosphere of the previous ownership, with additional flourishes.

Journalist

