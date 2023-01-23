Paramedics, firefighters and police have been called to the scene of an accident in Ross Creek, believed to have involved a caravan.
They were called to the intersection of Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road and State Forest Road about 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.
The Courier understands the incident involved more than one vehicle and the caravan rolled onto its side.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the scene, however no one required treatment or transport to hospital.
