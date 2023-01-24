Towns south of Ballarat are warned to take precautions, with the risk of severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with storms "likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding."
"A trough and a hot, moist unstable atmosphere have produced thunderstorms through southern Victoria this afternoon," the warning said.
"Locations which may be affected include Ouyen, Walpeup, Ararat, Lake Bolac and Geelong."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Ballarat could also see rain and storms across the afternoon.
Wednesday is forecast for a partly cloud top of 29 degrees.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.