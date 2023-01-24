GOLDEN Point will meet East Ballarat in the inaugural Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final next week after both recorded strong wins in this week's semi finals.
Manjula De Zoysa and Jack Bambury were the stars of the semi-final against Brown Hill combining for a 138-run third wicket stand as the Pointees raced to 8-186, proving too much for the Bulls to chase, ending at 9-105.
De Zoysa smashed the bowling attack to all parts of Brown Hill Reserve with 11 boundaries and five towering sixes on his way to 93, while Bambury himself made 54 off just 38 balls.
The Pointees face East Ballarat in next week's grand final thanks largely to a Lewis Hodgins masterclass with both bat and ball which led his side home.
It wasn't all clear sailing for East with Hodgins top-scoring with 29 as the Hawks were bundled out for 153 in just the 17th over. It looked like they had left plenty of runs out on the park and with the in-form Thomas Le Lievre making 31, Mount Clear looked in a good position to chase down the total.
But Hodgins had other ideas, picking up four of the top six batters, to leave the Mounties languishing at 4-39.
Le Lievre and Joel Moriarty looked to have rescued the innings, but when Moriarty departed for 28, another victim of Hodgins, the Mounties collapsed to be all out for 122.
The inaugural Twenty20 grand final will be played next Tuesday night at a venue to be determined during the week by the BCA.
