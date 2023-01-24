The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Review

Golden Point and East Ballarat to meet in first BCA Twenty20 grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bambury of Golden Point hit 54 off 38 balls as Golden Point made its way into the Twenty20 grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford

GOLDEN Point will meet East Ballarat in the inaugural Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final next week after both recorded strong wins in this week's semi finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.