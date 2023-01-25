The Ballarat Football Netball League will return on Good Friday with a clash between Redan and Lake Wendouree set to begin a highly-anticipated season.
Redan plays host after the two sides met at C.E Brown Reserve in last season's Good Friday game - the first BFNL game played on the public holiday in three years.
The remaining opening round matches will be played the following weekend on April 15.
The Good Friday showdown brings plenty of intrigue as both sides look to improve.
The match will be Gary Learmonth's first as Redan coach, having filled the role vacated by Jarrett Giampaolo.
It marks a return to the BFNL for Learmonth, who spent five years as Darley's senior coach before going on to coach Gordon.
Most recently, Learmonth has been doing development coaching with AFL Goldfields, leaving him well-placed to take over a young Lions' list.
"It'll be the young players coming in that will have the biggest amount of improvement, and my role will be to work with the senior players and get them to work with developing those young players to become great Ballarat Football Netball League players; that's where the improvement will come from," Learmonth told The Courier on his appointment.
Meanwhile, Lake Wendouree will be out to build on last year's foundations as Jack Fitzpatrick returns for a second season at the helm.
The Lakers finished on the bottom of the ladder in 2022, unable to add to their win over Redan in last season's Good Friday game.
The opening round also brings a new chapter of the Melton derby, with the Bloods kicking off their premiership defence in front of a home crowd against the Panthers.
Melton has been victorious in its past seven meetings with Melton South.
Fellow grand finalist Sebastopol begins its campaign at home against Bacchus Marsh in its first game under new co-coaches Luke Kiel and Michael Columbro.
It will also be Jason Williams' first game in charge of Bacchus Marsh.
Fellow new coach Chris Maple has a big ask in his first game at the helm for Ballarat. Darley, one of the pre-season premiership fancies, travels to play the Swans on the opening day.
A clash between Sunbury and North Ballarat completes the first round.
A full fixture is expected to be released later this week.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
