The Courier
Ballarat textile artist Jem Oslen is a finalist for the International Art Textile Biennale 2023

By Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Textile artist Jem Olsen has work featured in the International Art Textile Biennale which is currently touring Australia. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat textile artist Jem Olsen has drawn on a story of gold rush-era abuse of power for her latest piece, which has been met with national acclaim.

Local News

