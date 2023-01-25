Cat rescued from caravan rollover on Western Freeway

UPDATE, 3pm:
Police have confirmed Wednesday morning's crash on the Western Freeway was the result of a car and caravan rollover.
It is understood the male driver of a Toyota Prado was towing a caravan along the Western Freeway when he lost control and the caravan tipped onto its side at 9.15am.
The Coburg family of six suffered minor cuts and bruises.
A cat was also inside the caravan at the time and had to be rescued.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
EARLIER, 1.30pm:
Traffic on the Western Freeway at Myrniong was diverted on Wednesday morning, after a caravan flipped onto its side near Pykes Creek.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the westbound lanes about 9.20am, including three CFA units from Ballan and Myrniong as well as paramedics.
Traffic was also diverted through Greendale
Ambulance Victoria confirmed no emergency treatment or transport was required.
The incident was deemed safe at 9.38am.
