Ballarat's OnTrack Soup Bus calls for non-perishable donations as cost-of-living pressure mounts

Alex Dalziel
January 27 2023 - 5:30am
Ballarat Soup Bus founder Craig Schepis holding some commonly sought after items, such as long-life milk and canned goods. Picture by Kate Healy

A call has been put out for more non-perishable donations, as Ballarat's Soup Bus groans under the pressure of a increasing need for their services.

Local News

