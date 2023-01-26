A call has been put out for more non-perishable donations, as Ballarat's Soup Bus groans under the pressure of a increasing need for their services.
OnTrack's Soup Bus service has been facing a sharp spike in people seeking food and essentials, cleaning out much of the stock they have available, according to its founder Craig Schepis.
The trend is a concerning indicator of the growing social pressures being exerted on Ballarat families in the grip of a cost of living crisis.
Mr Schepis said the spike came after a quiet period during 2020 and 2021, as COVID-era supports were increased.
"There was funding to put mainly homeless individuals into accommodation which wasn't being utilised. That also came with meals as well. That was really good," Mr Schepis said.
"That all came to a stop and everybody ended up back out where they started originally, so nothing changed. The cohort that were struggling to find permanent accommodation went back into temporary housing or didn't have anywhere to go."
Mr Schepis said 2022 saw a massive rise in the cost of living, with the Soup Bus finding many more families requesting basic necessities.
With a need to meet demand, the group opened a grocery pick-up service based out of their depot at the Ballarat East Men's Shed.
Soon after the demand for the pick-up service exploded.
Mr Schepis said the group was now struggling to keep its shelves stocked with donated goods, as requests came pouring in.
"All of a sudden all of our stock was going crazy, we weren't able to hold onto it. We were getting it in, but it was going out just as quick. That seems to be the trend still," Mr Schepis said.
"Each week we are getting a heap in and we are just getting it going straight out. We are never really having the shelves in the container full, if they fill up in a day, by the end of that week they are bare."
The group called for the community to pitch in and donate, which could be done multiple ways.
For donations of non-perishable goods, people are asked to monitor the Soup Bus Facebook page, which regularly posts which items they need for any given week.
Financial contributions can be made at http://ontrackfoundation.org.au/. The website can also be used to sign up to volunteer.
"It has been mad and it has only been getting busier. I am not quite sure where we see it end," Mr Schepis said.
"I suppose it is just good that we can service that need and we have the ability to rally the community when we are a bit low on supplies to chip in.
"That gives everybody else a purpose too, they can assist in donating their time or they can assist, if they don't have the time to come out, supply us with non-perishables."
