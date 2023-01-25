The driving force behind a buy local food relief program now wants to see it extended to Ballan, Gordon and Daylesford.
Judy D'Attoma heads 'Bacchus Up to Pay It Forward' - and is being named Moorabool Citizen of the Year on Thursday morning in Ballan.
"I was very surprised to get this. I didn't expect it at all," the Darley woman said.
"I'm just a small piece of a big pie here. There are so many people doing so much wonderful work."
'Bacchus Up' is a food voucher project within Moorabool to support people experiencing hardship.
A council spokesperson said since 2018, BUTPIF had raised more than $25,000 and distributed more than $15,000 to needy people via more than 1500 local shopping vouchers.
"It's keeping money in communities and it's also free positive marketing for those businesses. I think it works well for everybody," Ms D'Attoma said.
"I'm just a facilitator, but the real heroes are the community and the businesses.
"They've been happy to come on board and keep contributing. I love the way they believe in this program."
One of her next projects is to extend the program to Ballan - where the homeless have been sheltering at the train station and in cars.
"People have no idea just how many people are out there who need help," Ms D'Attoma said.
"We need to create awareness first, then do something about it.
"If every person in Moorabool put in just $1, then we'd have $36,300 - and we could certainly do a lot with that."
Ms D'Attoma is planning a meeting later this year for people interested in extending the 'Bacchus Up' program to Ballan.
She also wants to hear from people in the Gordon and Daylesford areas as well.
"This has worked well so far and I really want to see this expanded all over Australia one day," she said.
"It's just a case of people creating a committee and repeating the same thing we have done in Bacchus Marsh.
"I want to see people come forward to make a difference."
Ms D'Attoma was also instrumental in working towards a free Bacchus Marsh community pantry, allowing people to gain access to food on the days when the local food bank was not open and people were unable to afford the 55 kilometre trip to Ballarat.
The council said the charity had also provided 30 fruit trees to two primary schools while also setting up a garden to provide fresh vegetables to needy families.
One of Ms D'Attoma's next projects is to use excess 'Bacchus Up' fundraising to buy thermal blankets and mittens for elderly people trying to keep energy costs down.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
