'Bacchus Up to Pay It Forward' wants to expand to Ballan, Gordon and Daylesford

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Judy D'Attoma has been a Moorabool resident for 11 years - and is now its Citizen of the Year for her work with buy local charity 'Bacchus Up To Pay It Forward'. Picture Moorabool Shire Council.

The driving force behind a buy local food relief program now wants to see it extended to Ballan, Gordon and Daylesford.

