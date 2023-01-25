The Courier
Australia Day Awards 2023: Sally Duncan honoured for her tireless work in the community

By Lucy Williams
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:48am, first published 7:30am
Sally Duncan will receive the Medal of the Order of Australia for her tireless volunteer work in basketball. Picture by Lucy Williams

Former Clunes woman Sally Duncan, has loved Basketball since the age of 12.

