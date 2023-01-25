Former Clunes woman Sally Duncan, has loved Basketball since the age of 12.
She said she was "so touched" to receive the OAM recognition.
In 1996 she became involved with the Melbourne-based Power House Basketball Club (PHBC) competition for those with an intellectual impairment.
What began as collecting door takings and helping out at the Christmas party has progressed into 26 years immersed in the Friday night competition which is recognised as one of the leading programs of its kind globally.
She continues to help run the program for about 220 players and has been board chair and director of administration for Power Assist since its start in 2001.
Power Assist is a not-for-profit charitable organisation that oversees the weekly competition and raises funds to support the program.
Since 1999 Ms Duncan has also been the manager of The Pearls, an Australia's women's team for those with an intellectual impairment.
Ms Duncan said this exceptional side remained number one in both 5x5 and 3x3 forms of the game.
She also previously served as manager of the Victoria Metro state teams for those with intellectual impairments for a decade.
She has also been heavily involved in the Metropolitan and Southern Districts Basketball Association in Melbourne as a treasurer, board member and vice-president.
The dedicated volunteer also continues a long association with VicSES and the Clunes RSL.
