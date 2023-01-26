The Courier
Nature Notes: Ballarat's Golden-haired cicada population higher this season

By Roger Thomas
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:40am, first published January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
A golden-haired cicada at the Ballarat's Botanical Gardens. Picture by Phillip LeMarshall

This summer has been a good one for cicadas. They appear in the Ballarat district every year, but numbers have been higher this season.

