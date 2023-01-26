The Courier
Ballarat hockey's Lachlan Hansford, Molly Klix and Kahlua Smart in Indonesia with Australian Country Under 21 team

By Greg Gliddon
January 27 2023 - 10:00am
Kahlua Smart, Lachlan Hansford, Molly Klix represented the Australian Under 21 teams in Indonesia. Picture supplied

BALLARAT hockey stars Lachlan Hansford, Molly Klix and Kahlua Smart have performed on the international stage, with all three selected to tour with the Australian Country Under 21 team for a tour of Indonesia.

