Amos Brooks the latest re-signing for the Ballarat Miners

January 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Amos Brooks is the latest player to recommit to the Ballarat Miners. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat Miners have secured their first big man signing with Amos Brookes recommitting to the club for season 2023.

