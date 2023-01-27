The Ballarat Miners have secured their first big man signing with Amos Brookes recommitting to the club for season 2023.
Brooks played 20 of the 24 games for the Miners senior team last season, but it was his form throughout the Youth League that really shone out, providing the powerful presence the young side needed to the championships win.
In his senior appearance last season, Brooke averaged nine minutes, 3.45 points and 2.25 rebounds per game.
In the Youth League he averaged 21 mins, 9.5 points at 52.73 per cent and importantly 5.5 rebounds per game
"After spending a couple of seasons away from basketball through COVID, the coaching staff across Youth League and NBL1 Miner's have reignited my passion for basketball," Brooks said.
"The confidence that is instilled in myself and the team from all coaches involved has inspired me to continue my career."
"It is well known that Ballarat has one of the best communities and deepest roots in basketball across Victoria and Australia as a whole and being a local player I truly love having the opportunity to give back to a club that has given me so much."
Ballarat Miners Men's head Coach Luke Sunderland said he was thrilled to have another young gun back at the club.
"This off-season he has really stepped up his work ethic and is getting back to his form from his Youth League and College seasons," he said.
"Amos was very productive for us last season and there is going to be a lot more opportunity for him to build off of his role in 2023."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.