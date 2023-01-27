The owners of the previous-shuttered Mount Egerton general store are keen to begin trading, as they prepare to open doors for the first time.
Nina Roxburgh and Dane Gosper have spent the best part of two years renovating and refurbishing the building, which sits in the centre of the small Moorabool town.
Their vision will soon be realised, as the business, operating under the name Half Pace, will open on February 4.
Ms Roxburgh said she was excited, but nervous, to begin trading.
"It has been a long time coming since we have been here, and I think the excitement is really palpable in the town," she said.
"Everyone we talk to and meet are really excited. Some people have been here for 25-plus years and they have really missed having the shop around.
"I am also very anxious of course, it is our first time running our own business and there are a lot of challenges with that, but we feel really supported by our families, friends and people in the town too, so hopefully it goes really well."
The couple moved to Mount Egerton from Melbourne in September 2021, after purchasing the vacant store building.
Wanting a tree change, the pair got to work on bringing the shop, and attached house, back to its former glory with a refit.
"In here it has been piecing it together over time. There a crooked walls we have had to fix, redo a lot of the ceiling," Mr Gosper said.
"It has just been a really long process to restore it, because I think it was really well lived in."
The new store will offer a range of local produce and home essentials, as well as coffee and pastries.
In the long-term the couple plan to open a bottle shop at the site, and eventually a wine bar space.
Being the only store in town, Ms Roxburgh said she hoped Mount Egerton locals, and visitors, used it as a place to meet and connect.
"Often we have used the term 'meeting place'. I think certainly for a town like this, you have to drive quite a bit to get to the closest place," she said.
"These days, with the cost of living and petrol, if you can just go down the road and get that one thing you need, it makes your life so much easier. That is one definite benefit."
"I hope that it is a place where people can see that way as well. They might want to come in, have a coffee and chat with the neighbours out the front, share their stories with one another," Mr Gosper added.
"Create more of that close community vibe, which is why we are here. The city is a bit too much after a while."
