Adelaide Striker, Ballarat's Matt Short player of the Big Bash League

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:55am, first published 10:00am
Ballarat's Matt Short has won the BBL player of the year award. Picture by Getty Images

MATT Short's incredible Big Bash League season has been officially recognised named the player of the tournament, presented at the Allan Border Medal on Monday night.

