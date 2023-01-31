UPDATE 4.15pm:
Police have confirmed Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are looking into a crash on Little Bridge Street that sent a woman in her 60s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second pedestrian was also taken to hospital.
According to a police spokesperson, the male driver of the vehicle which allegedly crashed into the pedestrians stopped at the scene, and is assisting police with enquiries.
Police added the driver was uninjured.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online.
PREVIOUSLY:
A man and a woman believed to be in their 60s have been taken to hospital after being allegedly hit by a car on Little Bridge Street in Ballarat Central.
It's understood the couple were crossing the road near the pedestrian crossing about 1.30pm when the collision occurred.
According to Ambulance Victoria, they were taken to hospital with upper body injuries.
A witness at the scene said the scene was "horrific", and the sound of the collision was "like a big bang", stating one of the patients appeared unconscious.
Police quickly cordoned off the street, eventually allowing traffic to flow along one lane.
The incident follows a crash around the corner on Sturt Street and Grenville Street earlier this month, where a driver collided with three schoolchildren, who were then rushed to hospital.
Victoria Police Media has been contacted for more information.
