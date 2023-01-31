The Courier
Ganley's blitz clinches BCA Twenty20 premiership for East Ballarat

Updated February 1 2023 - 9:16am, first published 7:00am
East Ballarat's Harli Givvens (middle) celebrates with teammates in their triumphant Twenty20 grand final. Pictures by Adam Trafford

East Ballarat's middle-order steadied the ship, but it was a Harry Ganley masterclass that set the tone early as the Hawks overcame Golden Point in Tuesday's Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.

