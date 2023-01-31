East Ballarat's middle-order steadied the ship, but it was a Harry Ganley masterclass that set the tone early as the Hawks overcame Golden Point in Tuesday's Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.
The eventual premiers restricted Golden Point to the second-lowest first innings total of the tournament, with the Pointies setting the Hawks a target of 136.
Golden Point's Josh Pegg had his side off to a solid start, but the captain's fast-start quickly came undone when pushing for a quick single, run out by Hayden Walters off his own bowling for 19.
At 3-35 and with two new batters at the crease, the Pointies looked to be in trouble before Lukas Pegg (28) and Josh White (26) helped lay a foundation for the final overs.
It was James Lewis (32*) and the quick-fire innings from Laurence Parker (19*) that lifted the Pointies' score to a defendable total, but due to Ganley's brilliance it quickly became evident that 5-135 was below par.
Ganley came out swinging for the Hawks, racing to 32 from just 9 deliveries including three fours and three sixes, before Daniel McDonald claimed the crucial scalp.
Ganley's rapid innings dropped the required run-rate to less than a run a ball, allowing new batters in Rory Low (28) and Jacob Eyers (32) to play their natural game.
As the shadows began covering the ground, the Hawks' run-rate slowed down, providing Golden Point with a tantalising chance to sneak back into the contest.
However, with eight runs to win off of as many deliveries, Brad Whittaker (30*) sent one straight back over the bowler's head for six runs to erase any doubt about the Hawks letting this one slip away.
Ganley, Eyers and Lewis all scored an equal-best 32 runs across both sides, while Josh Brown's 2-28 led the way for the premiers.
Golden Point 5-135 (J Lewis 32*, L Pegg 28, J White 26, J Brown 2-28) def by East Ballarat 6-136 (H Ganley 32, J Eyers 32, B Whittaker 30*, J Lewis 2-12)
