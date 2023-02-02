IT'S the biggest regatta of the year, but all eyes will be on Ballarat's top school crews at the weekend's Wendouree Ballarat Regatta to be held across the weekend.
The school crews will take centre stage on Saturday, just three weeks prior to the Head of the Lake as they look to tune up their crews ahead of their biggest day of the year on February 26.
For the first time this season, the open coxed fours teams, who will compete for glory at the Head of the Lake, will go head-to-head.
In the girls, Ballarat Clarendon, featuring two Australian youth squad representatives - Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson - will start as the favourites, but there's plenty of competition set to come from Loreto, Ballarat Grammar and Damascus.
The event looks stacked with 10 crews having nominated for the Division 1 race with Caulfield Grammar, Firbank Grammar, Haileybury, Lauriston Girls, Shelford Girls Grammar and Toorak College all taking the 2000m course.
Richardson and Jackson will also back up on Sunday racing for Wendouree Ballarat in the Female A Grade pairs, while their teammates will also race for Ballarat Clarendon in the pairs.
Also, for the first time this year we will also get a glimpse of the best boys in town with Ballarat Clarendon, Ballarat Grammar, St Patrick's and Damascus to go head-to-head in the open boys race. The Ballarat schools are the only four entries in what should be a closely fought race given exposed form.
While the schools will be the focus on Saturday across the 2000m distance, Sunday will feature rowers from all around the state racing over the shorter 1000m in both club and masters formats. School's will also compete in the year 9 and 10 age groups.
Wendouree Ballarat captain Rebecca Gribble said entries were up from last year with expectations of up to 2000 competitors.
"We've probably got the most Wendouree entries we've had in a long time," Gribble said. "Tim Wright gathered a whole bunch of mates together which has really lifted the masters category in the men.
"It's driven the club forward a little bit. We've just got a good squad at the moment.
"The committee, and particularly John King our president has done tireless hours or work to make sure it runs smoothly on the day. There's so many volunteers involved and they've put in a huge effort to get it up and running."
The club is also holding a fundraiser where individuals or business can become a race sponsor with some still available for Sunday's racing. For details on sponsorship, head to the club's website, wbrc.com.au
